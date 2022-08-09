What is a refund?

Some payment systems support refunds of payments, which can be initiated by the seller after the customer’s request or by the seller themselves. Technically, it is defined as a transaction cancellation.

In which cases can a payment refund be requested?

The ability to request a refund depends on the service and how long ago it was ordered. Some services, such as domain names, software, SSL certificates, non-standard servers, and paid support cannot be canceled. Additionally, payments made 14 days ago or more are not eligible for refunds.

For what types of payments is it possible to make a refund?

If you paid with a card or PayPal, you can request a cancellation of a service and a money-back guarantee. For other payment methods, including cryptocurrency payments, refunds are not an option.

Please note

In cases of payment refunds, fees and other similar expenses will not be refunded. If you want to learn more, please contact our support team.