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How to refill your balance
Learn how to easily refill your balance in just five steps.
Yaro
balance funds payment billing account
How to Refill Your Balance
Refilling your balance isn’t a complex thing, and it can be done just in 5 easy steps.
STEP 1: Firstly, you need to click on the number near the Balance or click on Add funds in the dashboard.
STEP 2: Enter the amount of money and select a currency.
STEP 3: Select a payer or create a new one.
STEP 4: Enter your name, email, and your country.
STEP 5: Click the Next button and then click the Pay button.
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