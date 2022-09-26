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How to install Google Chrome in Windows server
This guide provides step-by-step instructions to install Google Chrome on a Windows Server by disabling security settings and downloading the browser.
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windows google chrome installation server browser
System preparation
STEP 1: In Server Manager, go to Local Server settings.
STEP 2: Click on the IE Enhanced Security Configuration.
STEP 3: Click on the “Off” buttons to turn it off.
Installation process
STEP 1: Click on the Start button.
STEP 2: Open Internet Explorer.
STEP 3: In the search bar, type “Google Chrome” and click the official installation link.
STEP 4: Click on the download button.
STEP 5: Allow the .exe file to run after the installation.
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