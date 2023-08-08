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How to disable RD Session Host

This guide explains how to disable Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) on a Windows Server trial version due to access limitations.

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How to Disable RD Session Host

If you are using a Windows server in the trial version and have activated Remote Desktop Session Host, remote access can be disabled after a set number of days due to trial version limitations. To continue using Remote Desktop, you need to disable RDSH.

STEP 1. Open Server Manager
Open Server Manager

STEP 2. Click Manage and then click Remove Roles and Features.
Remove Roles and Features

STEP 3. Click Next, then Next again, and uncheck Remote Desktop Services.
Uncheck Remote Desktop Services Step 1
Uncheck Remote Desktop Services Step 2
Uncheck Remote Desktop Services Step 3

STEP 4. Click Remove Features.
Remove Features

STEP 5. Click Next, followed by Next, and then click Remove.
Remove Step 1
Remove Step 2

STEP 6. Wait for the services to be removed and restart the server.

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Knowledgebase Operating Systems Remote Access & Management