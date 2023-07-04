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Knowledgebase Account & Billing

How to change auto-renewal period

Learn how to change the auto-renewal period for your services easily in a few steps.

Yaro
auto-renewal billing services management virtual private servers

STEP 1

Go to my.itldc.com

STEP 2

In Products/Services, select Virtual private servers

Select Virtual Private Servers

STEP 3

Select the service that you need and click the Edit button

Edit Service

STEP 4

You will see the Auto renewal option, where you can select an auto-renewal period.

Auto Renewal Option

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Knowledgebase Account & Billing