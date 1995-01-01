System Administration

Launching the VNC Console
This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.Read More
This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.Read More
Learn how to reboot your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) through the ITLDC management portal.Read More
This guide walks you through the steps to reinstall the operating system using VMmanager and DCImanager 6.Read More
This guide walks you through the steps to upload and mount an ISO image in VMmanager, enabling you to boot from it effectively.Read More
Follow these steps to reset your password on various services. Note that password reset is not possible on Windows.Read More
Learn how to check free disk space on a Linux system using the df command.Read More
This guide outlines the steps to change a password in both Linux and Windows environments.Read More
This guide will walk you through the process of mounting an ISO file using IPMI, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation for your server management.Read More
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to extend a basic volume on Windows Server.Read More
Explore free web hosting control panels that provide an efficient way to manage your servers and services without the cost of commercial options.Read More
This article explains the manual process for migrating services between data centres, as automated migration is not supported.Read More
Learn how to use the 'du' command to identify disk space usage on your system.Read More
Learn how to safely clear log files without deleting them, ensuring your programs and OS function correctly.Read More
This article provides estimated setup times for various services after payment is completed.Read More
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to install and run iperf in server mode to measure network performance.Read More