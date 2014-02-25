Which Operating System to Choose?

Our technical support is often asked which OS to choose. Let us set aside the obvious answers and examine which OS is preferable, focusing on operating systems for i386 processors and avoiding exotic RISC systems.

FreeBSD

Among many modern operating systems, FreeBSD has the largest history, dating back to the first BSD release in 1997. In the 1990s, BSD-based operating systems were among the most popular for servers, successfully competing against the SysV family such as SCO UNIX. Many providers at that time used BSDi, a commercial branch, and early versions of FreeBSD.

Today, FreeBSD has evolved to version 10, running on various processor architectures and allowing for fine-tuning of the kernel with the right knowledge. Its advantages include excellent memory management, networking, and system input-output performance, which make it suitable for demanding projects. However, it does have downsides, such as a less user-friendly package manager and limited documentation.

CentOS

The family of Linux-based systems is extensive, but we focus on the most popular distributions. First is CentOS, a free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, renowned for its stability in server applications. CentOS offers a convenient and fast package manager, yum , though it may lack the latest software versions in its standard repositories.

Debian

The second most popular Linux distribution is Debian. Its main difference from CentOS is the use of 100% open-source code. This can necessitate driver integration on new hardware, as Debian’s initial package doesn’t include drivers due to legal reasons. Nevertheless, Debian is well-regarded for its excellent documentation and steady development.

Ubuntu

We should also mention Ubuntu, widely used on many user workstations. Those needing the latest kernel and applications often select Ubuntu Server, although caution is advised as recent releases can be unstable. Ubuntu shares similarities with Debian, leveraging much of its code and tools.

Conclusion

There is no universal