Maintenance, but the Good Kind: US1.LAX Gets an Upgrade

Some people see the word “maintenance” and immediately expect a warning banner, a nervous progress bar, and an evening that has just changed its plans. We see staged equipment, carefully prepared checklists, and a location that will be better when the work is finished.

Our engineers have scheduled infrastructure maintenance at US1.LAX in Los Angeles. We will add server platforms, upgrade selected network components, renew essential parts of the infrastructure, and prepare the location for its next cycle of work.

Maintenance window

Here is the window in UTC:

Start: November 30, 2026 at 23:00 UTC

November 30, 2026 at 23:00 UTC End: December 4, 2026 at 02:00 UTC

And here it is in local Los Angeles time, which is Pacific Standard Time during this period:

Start: November 30, 2026 at 15:00 PST

November 30, 2026 at 15:00 PST End: December 3, 2026 at 18:00 PST

The complete operational notice and all subsequent updates will be available on the maintenance page.

Expected service impact

We do not expect any interruption to VDS availability during the work.

A small number of dedicated servers may require a reboot. We have contacted the affected customers separately with the relevant details and any required action. If you have not received such a notification, you do not currently need to do anything.

The status page will remain the source for current information while the work is in progress. Plans are carefully prepared, but infrastructure occasionally contributes its own opinion, usually without opening a ticket first.

Yes, we actually like maintenance

Good maintenance is not simply replacing one disk with another, closing a checklist, and going home pleased with the number of green checkmarks. Hardware replacement is sometimes part of the job, naturally, but the real purpose is to improve the location as a complete system.

Planned work gives us time to refresh components, extend capacity, improve availability, and prepare server and network systems for another cycle of continuous operation. It also gives us room for new platforms, workloads, and technologies, instead of waiting for an aging component to schedule an urgent maintenance window on our behalf.

Infrastructure has a lifecycle. Servers, disks, power components, switches, firmware, cabling, and the systems around them all need attention at different times. A planned window means the right engineers, equipment, sequence of work, monitoring, and rollback options are ready before the first component is touched.

Customers may see only a short status-page entry. Behind it sit compatibility checks, equipment staging, coordination, configuration backups, and a slightly less short engineering checklist. We do not perform maintenance for the joy of moving cables around, although a neatly dressed rack does have its charm. We do it so the location is ready to keep working reliably and take on whatever comes next.

US1.LAX after the work

This maintenance will add server platforms and upgrade selected network components at US1.LAX. The work will renew essential parts of the infrastructure and expand the location’s capacity for future services and technologies.

Most customers should notice nothing beyond this announcement. That is usually the ideal result: engineers spend several days making substantial changes while services continue doing their jobs as if nothing interesting is happening behind the racks.

A better status page, too

This is also a good moment to mention our updated status page. It is not brand new - it has already been working quietly for a while - but it is fast, visually clear, and much easier to follow than the traditional wall of operational text.

Incidents and maintenance events have clear timelines, local and UTC times, history, and subscription options. The page also provides machine-readable JSON, RSS, and Atom feeds. Customers can quickly see what is happening, resellers can incorporate updates into their own processes, and monitoring systems can consume structured data without learning to interpret prose.

Humans get a clean interface. Software gets exports. Nobody needs to refresh the same browser tab every 30 seconds, although we know some of you will do it anyway.

We will publish relevant updates on the maintenance page. If you have questions about the work or its possible effect on your services, our support team is ready to help.