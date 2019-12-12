Ultra-fast NVMe Xeon E Servers Are Now Available for Order!

We have a new addition – fast servers with an ultra-fast NVMe disk system are now available for order. Special NVMe SSDs provide transfer speeds of over 3000MB/s – nearly 10 times faster than traditional SSDs and 30-50 times faster than hard drives!

Fast storage requires fast processors, which is why we use platforms based on Intel Xeon E-2136 and Xeon E-2236 for our NVMe servers. These CPUs represent an evolution of the previous Xeon E3 line, providing significantly faster data exchange with memory and other components. They come equipped with 6 cores (12 threads) – one and a half times more than the Xeon E3! Add to this support for Intel Turbo Boost hardware acceleration from a standard 3.3GHz to 4.5GHz, 64GB DDR4 ECC memory, and you get a platform with computational performance on par with mid-range models of the Intel Scalable Xeon family. Impressive!

What does the use of such platforms and NVMe mean for our users? With hurricane-like speed when working with data on “disks” (although NVMe is no longer the traditional “disk”), and ultra-fast CPUs, the performance of any applications is significantly higher – sometimes the difference can be dozens of times. This can be particularly noticeable when using databases and modern CMS – meaning the server will be able to handle a significantly larger number of requests, and users will have a positive experience using your websites and systems.

Servers with NVMe storage are already available in several of our data centers in Europe and the USA at an impressive price – just EUR 99.90 per month for a platform with Xeon E-2136/64GB DDR4 ECC/2x500GB NVMe. Order your new NVMe server now – installation takes just a few minutes.

Join us!