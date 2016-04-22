Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Xenial Xerus Now Available on Our SSD VDS

On April 21, Canonical released another stable version of its Ubuntu distribution. The new version is numbered 16.04 and has LTS (long-term support) status — this means that support for this release will be provided for the next 5 years.

Key Features of Ubuntu 16.04:

Snap packages — Unlike traditional deb packages, the new type contains all necessary components.

— Unlike traditional deb packages, the new type contains all necessary components. Extended support for ZFS and CephFS file systems.

for ZFS and CephFS file systems. Updated virtualization system LXD with improved integration with OpenStack.

LXD with improved integration with OpenStack. Kernel version — 4.4, PHP updated to version 7.0.5.

Full information about the innovations in Xenial Xerus can be found in the official Ubuntu wiki.

We are pleased to announce that Ubuntu 16.04 LTS is available for installation on our SSD VDS in all locations. The installation is fully automated (using preseed technology) and within minutes after ordering, your new VDS will be ready to work!

Want to Start Using Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Right Now?

Order any virtual server on SSD disks, enter the coupon UBUNTU1604 and enjoy a permanent 10% discount! If needed, our technical support team will assist with the initial server setup. Join us!