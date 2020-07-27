New ISPManager Design!

Tomorrow, another update of ISPManager will be released, featuring a new design for the control panel. The contrasting separation of work areas, new images, and different layout. We like it!

The logical part of the interface has not undergone major changes, so you won’t need to search for familiar features. However, the design has seriously evolved:

The background of the left menu has been changed to dark. This helps to differentiate the workspace from navigation within the panel.

Icons have become minimalist: menu items are easy to find and do not distract from work.

The space between elements has increased. Table rows do not visually merge, making it easier to find the necessary information.

Please note — at the time of release, reports will not be available. They will appear a bit later, by the end of August.