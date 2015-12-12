New Hosting — Now Available in the Netherlands

We are systematically expanding our cloud virtual hosting — the service is now available in EU1.AMS. As always, we use proven, tested solutions. Let’s briefly highlight some interesting features of the new ITLDC web hosting.

Our web hosting supports multiple versions of PHP — from outdated but still necessary versions like 5.1-5.2, to the latest releases such as PHP5.5 and even the newly released PHP7.0. For users, this means there is no need to maintain several hosting services with different versions if some sites still use outdated content management systems. This feature is also interesting for developers — they can quickly test their products in various environments.

There’s a large performance reserve and scalability. This means your sites will always run quickly — traditionally, we use powerful Supermicro X10 series servers, and if necessary, we can easily add extra hardware to support site operations, adding resources literally “on-the-fly.”

Backup. We perform automatic daily backups to separate servers physically located outside our main data centers. Additionally, users can utilize their own backup systems — we welcome this!

IPv6 and IPv4. Servers offer multiple IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, and in some cases, users can simultaneously use several addresses for their sites. This can be useful for speeding up loading times and for a variety of specific applications.

We host your domains on multiple DNS servers around the world. As with our other services, we use our DNS cluster to provide not only maximum reliability but also excellent response times.

Try it out! We provide a free test for one week in any location and with any plan; online ordering is available on our website.

Join us!

Need a dedicated server?

We offer dedicated servers for rent located in our own facilities in Europe and the USA. Fast “hardware”, great tech support, server readiness within 20 minutes of ordering. Of course, we assist in data migration.