ITLDC — participant of the SPEED-IX traffic exchange

We are pleased to announce that ITLDC is a participant of the SPEED-IX traffic exchange - the third largest Internet Exchange in the Netherlands. Now, in addition to increased overall IP transit capacity, we provide our users with even faster access to a multitude of content providers, cloud services, and regional and global telecommunications operators.

The SPEED-IX traffic exchange is actively developing - connecting to the IX is possible in dozens of locations across the Netherlands, and the total bandwidth of the exchange has increased several times and currently reaches 100 Gbit/s.

ITLDC adheres to an open peering policy. This means that any member of SPEED-IX can, if desired, establish direct BGP interactions with us to optimize their own routes.

Our users also benefit from services such as the announcement and utilization of their own IP address blocks and autonomous systems - in other words, we provide (for free) routing services for client IPv4 and IPv6 networks. This option is available upon colocation and dedicated server rental - and it is deservedly popular among our partners, including hosting providers and cloud service suppliers who host their own and use rented equipment in our data centers. For more information about peering or announcing custom IPv4 ranges, please contact our support service. We are happy to help!