We have enhanced our DNS hosting service with new servers across diverse regions, improving performance and request handling for our clients’ domain names. Our infrastructure now includes servers in:

Ukraine

Netherlands

USA

Germany

France

Bulgaria

Russia

Estonia

This expansion allows us to manage a significantly greater number of requests, reducing response times through strategic geographic placement near major traffic exchange points.

Small FAQ about ITLDC.DNS

What is the cost of DNS Hosting?

DNS hosting is provided free to clients with other active products, otherwise, it costs EUR0.75 per month.

What NS names should be used?

The NS names to specify at the domain registrar are:

ns1.layer6.net

ns2.layer6.net

ns3.layer6.net

ns4.layer6.net

Ensure all NS names are correctly indicated for proper operation.

Is it necessary to order the service if using regular hosting?

No separate order is needed if using our hosting service, as it automatically provides DNS access. For SSD VDS or dedicated servers, using our DNS is often beneficial.

Can DNS hosting use custom names like ns1.mydomain.com?

No, the specified names in the activation email must be used.

Does DNS hosting work with server management panels?

Yes, it integrates with DNSManager, allowing configuration via ISPManager or other panels that support external nameservers.

How quickly is the information updated?

Updates generally occur within minutes after a domain zone is modified, dependent on the SOA serial number.