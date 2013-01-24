IPv6 on Dedicated Servers

We continue to prepare new opportunities for our clients. Today we will talk about how to quickly and easily start using IPv6 on a dedicated server. One of the interesting features of IPv6 is the ability to automatically configure the network stack of your operating system without DHCP. This mechanism is called Stateless Address Autoconfiguration (SLAAC), and its operation is both elegant and simple — the server constructs the IPv6 address using the MAC address of the network adapter while obtaining the available range from the router.

In 90% of cases, no additional configuration is needed! Most operating systems installed by our engineers using quick OS deployment systems can already obtain and use IPv6