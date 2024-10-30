Important Security Notice: Cyberpanel Vulnerability Detected 🔐

A recent vulnerability was discovered in the Cyberpanel server control panel, as reported by the developers. Cyberpanel revealed: “Two security experts contacted us about a code-level vulnerability in Cyberpanel. Specifically, we missed a condition in the code that could expose certain server details valuable to hackers.”

While detailed information on this vulnerability is still pending release, it’s essential for all Cyberpanel users to upgrade immediately to protect their systems.

For more information and the latest updates, check out the official post from Cyberpanel here: Details and fix of recent security issue and patch of CyberPanel

A Quick Reminder: Stay Safe and Back Up Regularly!

We encourage all server owners to keep their systems up to date and regularly back up data. Remember, security is a continuous process. You can always use our HD VDS or other virtual and dedicated servers to keep reliable backups of your data.

Stay secure.