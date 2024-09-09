Geneva Datacenter Maintenance

We would like to inform you of scheduled maintenance at our Geneva datacenter. The maintenance will take place from 10:00 AM (CEST) on September 11, 2024 to 8:00 PM (CEST) on September 12, 2024. The corresponding times in UTC are 8:00 AM (UTC) on September 11, 2024 to 6:00 PM (UTC) on September 12, 2024.

During this maintenance window, we will be adding new bare metal servers equipped with NVMe and SSD drives, and upgrading our SSD/NVMe VDS cluster to enhance performance. Additionally, we will be significantly upgrading our network infrastructure to improve overall reliability and scalability.

As part of this upgrade, brief periods of packet loss may occur, lasting up to 15 minutes. We are taking all possible measures to minimize these interruptions and ensure a smooth maintenance process.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our services. If you have any concerns or questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our support team.