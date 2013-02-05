Vesta – free and powerful server control panel
Vesta Control Panel is a free, user-friendly server management tool that simplifies complex administrative tasks for both personal and hosting service use.
Servers, networks, Linux, and things we learn while keeping systems running.
Vesta Control Panel is a free, user-friendly server management tool that simplifies complex administrative tasks for both personal and hosting service use.
OwnCloud is a feature-rich personal cloud storage solution that gives users full control over their data and offers synchronization across various devices.
Learn how to set up a VPN server using L2TP/IPSec on Ubuntu for secure internet access.
Learn how to set up a VPN server on Ubuntu using L2TP/IPSec, providing secure internet access for a variety of devices.
We are excited to launch our affordable colocation service at a Tier-3 facility in the Netherlands, starting from €49.00.
Explore the key differences between web hosting, VPS, VDS, and dedicated servers to determine the best hosting solution for your needs.
Explore the file permissions needed for various PHP invocation modes on Apache, focusing on security and functionality.
Explore which operating system to choose for your hosting needs, focusing on FreeBSD, CentOS, Debian, and Ubuntu.
Explore the best operating systems for your server, focusing on FreeBSD, CentOS, Debian, and Ubuntu. Make an informed choice for your hosting needs.
Learn how to set up an Ubuntu VDS with remote desktop access using VNC, creating a convenient remote working environment.
This article explains the complexities of IP address allocation within different regions, focusing on European, Russian, and Ukrainian IPs, and how to verify their locations.
This post details ITLDC's free DNS hosting service, designed to enhance domain zone management by utilizing a cluster of secondary NS servers for improved availability and performance.
Explore daily discounts and promo codes on our services to enjoy incredible savings. Check back every day for new offers!
Explore our new dedicated servers in the Netherlands, featuring rapid installation, dedicated IP access, and premium connectivity for optimal performance.
ITLDC launches a new SSD VDS cluster in Amsterdam with competitive pricing and top-notch performance.
Take advantage of our Cyber Monday sale with 50% off all VDS! This limited-time offer runs from December 2nd to December 10th. Don't miss out!
Explore the key differences between VPS, VDS, and dedicated servers to understand their unique benefits and use cases.
Discover the benefits of switching from regular hosting to a Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS). Explore control, speed, security, and flexibility.
Discover the latest VDS offerings with enhanced performance and cost-efficiency. Say goodbye to memory issues and hello to improved functionality.
A newly discovered 0day vulnerability in Linux (versions 2.6.37 to 3.8.10) allows privilege escalation for regular users, affecting many distributions.
Explore our limited-time discounts on popular server configurations. Enhance your hosting experience with top-notch support and services.