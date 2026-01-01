Abuse Reports Processing Policy

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This policy describes how ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”) receives, reviews, and processes abuse reports related to services operated on ITLDC infrastructure.

This policy applies to all ITLDC services and should be read together with the Master Service Agreement and Acceptable Use requirements.

1. Scope and Purpose

ITLDC operates infrastructure services used by customers worldwide. While we do not control customer content, we take abuse reports seriously and investigate reports related to unlawful, harmful, or prohibited activity.

This policy explains:

what qualifies as an abuse report,

what information must be provided,

how reports are processed,

what actions may be taken,

what response expectations apply.

2. What Qualifies as Abuse

Abuse reports may include, but are not limited to:

spam or unsolicited bulk communications,

malware distribution or command-and-control activity,

phishing or fraud-related activity,

network abuse (DDoS, scanning, exploitation attempts),

hosting or distribution of illegal content,

copyright infringement (handled separately under DMCA Procedures),

violations of applicable laws or ITLDC policies.

Reports unrelated to ITLDC services or lacking technical linkage may not be processed.

3. Required Information for Abuse Reports

To allow investigation, an abuse report must include sufficient technical detail.

At minimum, the report should include:

the IP address involved,

involved, date and time of the activity (including timezone),

a description of the activity being reported,

supporting evidence (logs, headers, samples, screenshots, or URLs where applicable).

Important notes:

Domain names alone are not sufficient.

ITLDC does not provide services based on domain names.

Without an IP address and timestamp, identification of the service may not be possible.

Reports missing required information may be rejected or delayed.

4. How Abuse Reports Are Processed

Upon receipt of a valid abuse report, ITLDC may:

review the report for completeness and relevance,

correlate the reported activity with internal logs and telemetry,

forward the report to the affected customer,

request additional information where necessary,

apply temporary protective measures if required.

ITLDC evaluates reports based on technical evidence and policy compliance, not assumptions or automated complaints.

5. Protective and Enforcement Actions

Depending on severity and risk, ITLDC may take one or more of the following actions:

notify the customer and request remediation,

apply traffic filtering, rate limiting, or blocking,

suspend affected services,

permanently terminate services in cases of severe or repeated violations,

delete services where required by law or to protect infrastructure.

Immediate action may be taken without prior notice if necessary to prevent harm.

6. Response Expectations

ITLDC does not guarantee a direct response to the reporting party.

By default:

abuse reports may be forwarded to the service owner,

investigation outcomes may not be disclosed to third parties,

response times depend on severity, clarity, and available evidence.

Submission of an abuse report does not create a contractual or legal obligation to provide feedback to the complainant.

7. False, Incomplete, or Abusive Reports

Reports that are:

intentionally false or misleading,

submitted without technical basis,

automated without validation,

abusive in nature,

may be ignored, rejected, or escalated internally.

ITLDC reserves the right to block sources that repeatedly submit abusive or bad-faith reports.

8. Customer Cooperation

Customers are required to cooperate with abuse investigations by:

responding to requests for information,

providing logs or configuration details where applicable,

taking corrective action in a timely manner.

Failure to cooperate may result in suspension or termination of services.

9. Relationship to Other Policies

Certain reports are handled under separate procedures:

copyright infringement - see DMCA Procedures ,

, law enforcement requests - see Law Enforcement Requests ,

, privacy-related inquiries - see Privacy & Data Security.

This policy does not override legal obligations imposed by courts or authorities.

This policy may be updated to reflect:

operational changes,

legal or regulatory requirements,

improvements in abuse handling processes.

The “Effective date” at the top of this page indicates the most recent update. Continued use of ITLDC services constitutes acceptance of the revised policy.

Abuse reports must be submitted using the official contact methods published on itldc.com.

Reports sent via informal channels, social media, or unrelated support tickets may not be processed.