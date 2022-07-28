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What needs to be done so that a support request is processed quickly?
Follow these guidelines to ensure your support request is processed quickly and efficiently.
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Steps to Speed Up Support Request Processing
To speed up the process of support request processing, follow these steps:
- Select a service that you are having problems with and click the “Question” button to create a support request for this service.
- Add a suitable subject. Subjects like “It doesn’t work” or “What happened?” are emotional. Help us understand your issue by providing clear information. For example, use: “I can’t connect to my server after installing Ubuntu 22.04” or “Around 15% speed loss to host 1.2.3.4 from side of AS1234”.
- Describe what has happened, when it happened, and why it happened. Example: “I lost connection to my VPS at 12:30 EST. Before losing the connection, I was changing the network settings.”
- Provide a detailed description of the problem. Specific details are crucial for a correct understanding and solution.
- Avoid duplicating your tickets and questions. Duplicates will slow down the process, as each new message moves your ticket to the end of the queue.
- Limit attachments. If possible, please refrain from attaching images and files. Instead, use services like pastebin.com to share logs and command outputs. Only attach images if absolutely necessary.
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