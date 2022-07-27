What happens if my server receives a complaint about hosted content?

We expect and insist that the content posted does not violate the law, netiquette, or anyone else’s rights.

If we receive a complaint about hosted content, depending on the category and source of the complaint, we can:

Warn you about the violation and demand removal of the content.

Immediately suspend the service.

Demand for Content Removal

In case of a demand to remove that content, we expect the user will:

Remove or block that content within 12-24 hours after receiving the demand.

If no confirmation of deletion or blocking is received, the service will be suspended.