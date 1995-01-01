Dedicated Servers

How long does it take for a dedicated or virtual server to get set up?
Most servers can be ready to use within minutes of ordering, though installation speed varies depending on the chosen operating system.Mehr Lesen
Most servers can be ready to use within minutes of ordering, though installation speed varies depending on the chosen operating system.Mehr Lesen
Learn how to access IPMI for server management, including logging in and using KVM.Mehr Lesen
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on accessing KVM IPMI using the HTML5 interface for remote control.Mehr Lesen