Windows Server Licenses for Our Users

Great news for our users — you can now rent licenses for Microsoft Windows Server operating systems with full official support and updates. We have signed a Service Provider Licensing Agreement, which allows us to provide our clients with official Microsoft software products alongside dedicated servers, SSD VDS, or colocation.

We offer the latest versions of Windows Server in three different options:

Standard Edition : The most affordable option, suitable for standard applications such as organizing remote workstations in the cloud or creating an enterprise server. It requires at least 2GB of RAM and can be installed on SSD VDS and dedicated servers.

: The most affordable option, suitable for standard applications such as organizing remote workstations in the cloud or creating an enterprise server. It requires at least 2GB of RAM and can be installed on SSD VDS and dedicated servers. Essentials Edition : Windows Server 2012 R2 Essentials is ideal for small organizations, providing a modern and flexible solution to help protect, organize, and ensure access to business information from anywhere, while running necessary applications both locally and in the cloud.

: Windows Server 2012 R2 Essentials is ideal for small organizations, providing a modern and flexible solution to help protect, organize, and ensure access to business information from anywhere, while running necessary applications both locally and in the cloud. Datacenter Edition: An excellent solution for cloud providers, allowing convenient and economical deployment of multiple Windows virtual machines on one bare-metal server.

We have aimed to keep the cost of renting Windows Server as democratic as possible, starting from just €10.99 per month for the Standard Edition. Additionally, we traditionally offer support and assistance with the installation of operating systems for our clients.