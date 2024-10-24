Upgrade Complete! 🚀 New ITLDC’s DCI is Here! 🎉

Great news! Our dedicated server management platform, DCI, just got a major upgrade. While some of us were sipping coffee, our tech legends Anton and Alex were pulling off a smooth migration to the latest version of DCI. And now, it’s better than ever! 🔧✨

So, What is DCI?

DCI is your go-to control management system for dedicated servers (and sometimes colocation). Whether you need to install or reinstall your operating system (and do it fast), reboot your server, or access the server console through the IP KVM-interface, DCI is the tool that makes it all happen.

What’s New in DCI?

New Interface: Sleek, modern, and user-friendly. Managing your server has never looked this good!

Sleek, modern, and user-friendly. Managing your server has never looked this good! Support for the Latest OS Versions: More templates and all the latest operating systems now available for deployment.

More templates and all the latest operating systems now available for deployment. Faster Server Deployment: Get your dedicated servers online faster than ever.

Get your dedicated servers online faster than ever. HTML5-based Console Access: No more clunky Java applets – now you have fast, seamless access via HTML5.

No more clunky Java applets – now you have fast, seamless access via HTML5. New Server Management and Diagnostics Tools: More power at your fingertips with enhanced management and troubleshooting features.

What Do You Need to Do?

Absolutely nothing! Just log in and enjoy the new DCI experience right away. Whether you’re deploying, rebooting, or checking your server’s status, it’s all there, and it’s better than ever.

Huge shout-out to Anton and Alex for their stellar work on this upgrade. 🎉 Now, go ahead and explore the new dedicated servers with new DCI – faster, smoother, and way cooler!