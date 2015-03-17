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New Additions in EU2.SOF — New Dedicated Servers
Discover our latest dedicated servers in EU2.SOF, including the powerful EU2-I5-8 and budget-friendly EU2-G1610-4, designed for optimal performance and value.
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New Additions in EU2.SOF — New Dedicated Servers
In our European location, we have new additions — new servers with the most popular configurations available for order.
EU2-I5-8
The powerful EU2-I5-8 is back in stock, featuring:
- Intel Core i5 processor (3.2 GHz, 4 cores)
- 8 GB DDR3 RAM
- Two 500 GB SATA3 disks
This server is ideal for e-commerce, private virtualization, and web hosting, offering a leading price/performance ratio at just €49/month!
EU2-G1610-4
For those seeking affordability, check out the EU2-G1610-4,
- Intel G1610 processor (2.6 GHz, 2 cores)
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- One 500 GB SATA3 disk
This server is available for only €39/month and is perfect for website hosting, private VPNs, software development, and remote workplaces.
Included Features
All dedicated servers come with:
- IPv4 and IPv6 addresses
- Free ISPManager Lite
- 100 Mbps connection (no restrictions)
- Initial setup and data transfer assistance
Activation of your dedicated server typically takes just 10-15 minutes from the time of ordering.
Join us!
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