Planned Maintenance and Datacenter Migration – EU3.RIX (Riga)

We are expanding our EU3.RIX location and need more space and more rack power. For this reason, we have scheduled maintenance and migration works in Riga between September 26 and September 30.

During this time, we will deploy a new telecommunications infrastructure in our new datacenter, prepare the power distribution system, and carefully relocate our equipment to the new server rooms.

Since this involves physically moving servers, there will be a short and justified downtime. For the absolute majority of services, we expect downtime to be no longer than 2–4 hours. In rare cases, it may take a bit longer, but rest assured – our team will closely monitor the process to bring your services online as quickly as possible.

What’s New in the Datacenter?

Increased capacity to host more servers, including high-performance configurations (we love these ones!).

Twice as many rack ports and significantly more internet transport capacity.

For corporate clients: the possibility to order dedicated IP transport between datacenters or directly between office and datacenter – now even more affordable thanks to optimized connectivity.

Updates about this work will be published at status.itldc.com – please check the site if you have any questions or need the latest information.