Let’s start our biggest SALE!
Our biggest sale is here! Enjoy special prices on VDS and dedicated servers without the hassle of coupon codes. Don't miss out on these incredible discounts!
Let’s Start Our Biggest SALE!
We will not complicate things – special prices are available for everyone for a few days! Let’s start saving:
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SSD VDS – 40% discount for a 12-month order, 25% discount when paying for 6 months.
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HD VDS – 35% off when paying for a year, 25% off for 6 months.
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Xeon E/64/2x500Gb NVMe Bare Metal Servers – 25% off with a 12-month order.
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All Hosting Packages – 25% discount when paying for a year.
Terms
Special prices and discounts do not require entering codes and are available for ordering or renewing services. Sale valid until 30-11-2022 23:59:00 UTC. Discounts cannot be combined. The discount applies to the base service. A service ordered or extended as part of a promotion cannot be canceled, recalculated, replaced, or canceled later (except for a tariff plan increase). The number of promotional products is limited – so hurry up!
Good luck shopping on Black Friday! Let’s go!
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