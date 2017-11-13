Join Us on November 22 for a Webinar on ISPmanager

Many users utilize various control panels to administer their dedicated servers and SSD VDS. Among commercial solutions, ISPmanager by ISPsystem enjoys well-deserved popularity. We invite all users to join the webinar titled “Solving Complex Website Administration Tasks with ISPmanager,” taking place on November 22, 2017, at 10:00 UTC (12:00 EET).

Not everyone knows that with the ISPmanager control panel, you can not only install CMS and configure email but also make more nuanced adjustments to the web server. Specifically:

Protect your site from viruses, vulnerabilities, and competitor DDoS attacks;

Quickly and freely connect SSL certificates;

Reduce resource consumption during backups;

Install different versions of PHP or MySQL on a single server, among other capabilities.

To participate in the webinar, visit the official page of the event and register. We are confident it will be interesting and beneficial!