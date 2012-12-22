Installing FreeBSD 9 on Software RAID

To install FreeBSD 9.x on a software RAID (gmirror), boot from a live CD. The recommended option is mfsBSD, accessible from the PXE menu. Log in using the default root password mfsroot , and manage the setup via SSH.

Step 1: Remove Existing Partitions

First, remove any existing partitions on the disks:

# Remove existing partitions gpart destroy -F ada0 gpart destroy -F ada1

Step 2: Start bsdinstall

Begin the installation by launching bsdinstall . During the “Partitioning” dialog, select the Shell option and input the commands to create partitions and install the boot loader:

# ---- Setup 1st disk #gpart create -s gpt ada0 #gpart add -s 64k -t freebsd-boot -l boot0 ada0 #gpart add -s 8G -t freebsd-swap -l swap0 ada0 #gpart add -t freebsd-ufs -l root0 ada0 # -- Install boot code to first disk gpart bootcode -b /boot/pmbr -p /boot/gptboot -i 1 ada0 # ---- Setup 2nd disk #gpart create -s gpt ada1 #gpart add -s 64k -t freebsd-boot -l boot1 ada1 #gpart add -s 8G -t freebsd-swap -l swap1 ada1 #gpart add -t freebsd-ufs -l root1 ada1 # -- Install boot code to 2nd disk gpart bootcode -b /boot/pmbr -p /boot/gptboot -i 1 ada1

Inform the disk subsystem that new labels are present:

true > /dev/ada0 true > /dev/ada1

To verify that the system acknowledges your disks, use:

ls -l /dev/gpt/

Step 3: Load geom_mirror and Create RAID1

Load the module into the kernel and create a RAID1 mirror:

# -- Load the geom_mirror KLD kldload geom_mirror # -- Build gmirrors 'gmirror label boot /dev/gpt/boot0 /dev/gpt/boot1 ' gmirror label swap /dev/gpt/swap0 /dev/gpt/swap1 'gmirror label root /dev/gpt/root0 /dev/gpt/root1 # -- Check status gmirror status

Step 4: Create Filesystem and fstab

Now create a filesystem and mount it:

newfs -U -L root /dev/mirror/root mount /dev/mirror/root /mnt

Create the proper fstab by editing /tmp/bsdinstall_etc/fstab :

# Device Mountpoint FStype Options Dump Pass /dev/mirror/swap none swap sw 0 0 /dev/mirror/root / ufs rw 1 1

Step 5: Finalize Installation

Return to the installer by typing exit . When prompted in the “Manual Configuration” dialog, choose Yes to modify the system settings. Edit loader.conf to allow the gmirror module to load at boot:

# -- Ensure gmirror module loads on boot echo 'geom_mirror_load="YES"' >> /boot/loader.conf # -- Enable daily status reporting echo 'daily_status_gmirror_enable="YES"' >> /etc/periodic.conf

Finally, use exit to complete the installation. Reboot, and if the process went smoothly, FreeBSD 9 will be installed on your software RAID with gmirror. Use mfsBSD for troubleshooting if needed.

This guide is adapted from notes by Adam Strohl on ateamsystems.com. Thank you!