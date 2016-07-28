EU1.AMS – emergency maintenance
Emergency maintenance was performed at EU1.AMS, restoring all services to normal after brief downtime due to power system issues.
EU1.AMS – Emergency Maintenance Update
Update: Maintenance done. All services back to normal.
We just received notification from Serverius DC (EU1.AMS location) about additional power system emergency maintenance scheduled for tonight at 00:00 UTC (02:00 EEST). Detailed information about the reason for these emergency works is available at Serverius Notification.
Location: EU1.AMS
Maintenance Begin: 00:00 UTC
Expected Duration: Less than 1 hour
Services Affected:
- VDS
- Dedicated Servers
- Colocation
- Hosting
It’s expected that at least 50% of servers in Serverius DC1 will be powered off during maintenance works. Dedicated servers and VDS cluster nodes that were relocated today will not be powered off, but connectivity will be unavailable.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
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