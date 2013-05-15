0day Vulnerability in Linux from 2.6.37 to 3.8.10

0day Vulnerability in Linux from Versions 2.6.37 to 3.8.10

A newly discovered 0day vulnerability in Linux (versions 2.6.37 to 3.8.10) allows privilege escalation for regular users, affecting many distributions such as CentOS 6.x and Debian 6.x. This can enable a regular user to execute certain code to gain superuser rights.

Mitigation Steps

Currently, not all operating systems have available patches. However, as a temporary measure, you can execute the following commands from your server’s command line:

echo kernel.perf_event_paranoid= 2 >> /etc/sysctl.conf echo kernel.perf_event_max_sample_rate= -1 >> /etc/sysctl.conf sysctl -p

These changes take effect immediately without the need to restart the server.

Additional Resources

For reference and more information, you can check: