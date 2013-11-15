What are the Differences Between VPS, VDS, and Dedicated?

VPS (Virtual Private Server) - A virtual server based on technologies like OpenVZ or Virtuozzo, offering a separate userspace but restricted in kernel and OS alterations. It allows flexible resource allocation, but can experience issues like overselling when total VM memory exceeds physical RAM.

VDS (Virtual Dedicated Server) - Provides fixed resource allocation (memory, CPU), mimicking physical server components. This technology allows the installation of any x86-compatible OS and modifications to the system, including BIOS settings. This is our choice for VDS.

While both VDS and VPS are virtual solutions sharing a physical machine, they serve different purposes.

In contrast, a dedicated server is a tangible, physical device with exclusive user access, featuring all available resources, including bus throughput, memory, and networks.