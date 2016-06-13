We Accept Bitcoin!

You can now pay for our services using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin — we have implemented an automatic processing of this payment method. Simply order any service you are interested in, and select “Bitcoin, AliPay, Credit/Debit Cards USD” as the payment method from the corresponding list. After that, you can make the payment in BTC at the CoinBase rate to a special one-time Bitcoin address — your ordered service will be activated within a few minutes.

The Bitcoin processing service is provided by Stripe, ensuring the necessary conditions for the security and correctness of the payment. Please note that using Bitcoin does not imply providing our services to anonymous users. Please provide accurate and complete information when creating an account — this is a mandatory requirement.

Join us and enjoy your work!