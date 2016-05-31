Available SSD VDS with Arch Linux!

We present Arch Linux — this lightweight, fast, and simple Linux distribution is now available on our SSD VDS with instant installation! Although the number of users of Arch is less than that of the “heavyweights” CentOS or Debian, this distribution is very popular with those who need an operating system built on the principles of simplicity and pragmatism, based on the world of traditional UNIX systems.

Arch is focused specifically on maximizing the simplicity of working with the operating system — the convenient package manager pacman allows you to easily build the necessary environment for a specific task, without unnecessary elements. Of course, Arch may seem somewhat complicated for beginners, but advanced UNIX users will happily appreciate the return to traditional procedures for building a system “for themselves” — as such possibilities are becoming less available in modern “user-friendly” dialects of Linux.

Arch has several official software repositories where you can find a wide variety of ready-to-use packages, and there is also support for the Arch User Repository — the ability to create your own packages that are not in the official archives.

Another nice feature of Arch Linux is the rolling release procedure. Unlike many traditional Linux distributions, Arch does not have the usual versions and releases — OS updates are carried out continuously, and the user, if they wish, can have the latest version of Arch simply by regularly updating installed packages.

We invite you to try Arch Linux on our SSD VDS. Automatic, instant installation is available in all locations where our VDS clusters are located. Join us!

Want to start using Arch Linux right now?

Order any virtual server with SSD disks, enter the coupon ARCHLINUX, and a permanent discount of 10% will be in your pocket! If necessary, our technical support team will help you choose the right location and tariff. Join us!