Blog

Server, Netzwerke, Linux und Dinge, die wir beim Betrieb von Systemen lernen.

What We Did This Summer at ITLDC 🌞

A recap of ITLDC's summer adventures, highlighting tech upgrades and migrations across multiple countries.

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Geneva Datacenter Maintenance

Scheduled maintenance at our Geneva datacenter from September 11-12, 2024, to enhance performance and reliability with new equipment and upgrades.

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SEA Datacenter Migration Announcement

We are migrating our Seattle datacenter US5.SEA to enhance reliability and scalability. Expect brief service interruptions from August 28-30, 2024.

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Tips to Speed Up Your Support Ticket Processing

Learn how to speed up your support ticket processing with these practical tips. Efficient ticket management can enhance response times and service quality.

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Upgrades at EU4.PRG Datacenter in Prague

We are excited to announce upgrades at our EU4.PRG datacenter in Prague, enhancing service quality and infrastructure reliability.

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US2.EWR Datacenter Migration

The EWR datacenter is migrating to a new location, improving infrastructure for enhanced performance. Expect minimal downtime during this upgrade.

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Customer’s portal maintenance scheduled

Scheduled maintenance on February 7, 2024, for our self-service portal. The portal will be temporarily unavailable during this time.

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ITLDC’s US Datacenters: Supercharged and Ready to Serve!

Discover the latest enhancements in ITLDC's US datacenters, featuring upgraded SSD and NVMe servers, new bare metal platforms, and a revolutionary network in Los Angeles.

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