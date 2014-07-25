Blog

Server, Netzwerke, Linux und Dinge, die wir beim Betrieb von Systemen lernen.

New Additions in EU2.SOF — New Dedicated Servers

Discover our latest dedicated servers in EU2.SOF, including the powerful EU2-I5-8 and budget-friendly EU2-G1610-4, designed for optimal performance and value.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
dedicated hosting server configurations performance virtualization e-commerce web hosting budget servers

Changing Old VDS to New Ones!

We are migrating clients from old VDS plans to new, enhanced options. Our team provides comprehensive support during this transition.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
VDS virtual servers data transfer migration support cloud hosting

Upgrading PHP on CentOS 6.x

Learn how to upgrade PHP on CentOS 6.x by enabling external repositories and using simple commands.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
CentOS PHP Upgrade EPEL Repository REMI Repository MySQL Upgrade Linux Administration Web Development

CSF — Protecting Your Server or VDS

CSF (ConfigServer Security & Firewall) is an essential tool for protecting your server from unauthorized access and maintaining security.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
CSF server security firewall configuration Linux security system administration network protection server maintenance

CVE-2015-0235 — New Dangerous Vulnerability in Linux

CVE-2015-0235 is a critical vulnerability in the glibc system library of Linux, allowing attackers remote control over affected systems. Immediate OS updates are essential for security.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
CVE-2015-0235 glibc linux security vulnerability remote control updates

VPN on SSD VDS — Now Even Easier!

Discover how easy it is to set up a VPN server on SSD VDS with our ready-made templates for seamless connection across devices.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
VPN Setup OpenVPN Virtual Private Network Server Configuration Remote Access

New IPv4 Block in EU2.SOF

Discover the newly added IPv4 block in our EU2.SOF location, enhancing dedicated server and SSD VDS offerings.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
IPv4 network expansion dedicated servers VDS server rental data center

Happy New Year!

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year filled with joy, energy, and new ideas. Let's make this year a successful one together!

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
New Year wishes 2023 positive energy celebration success

New Servers in EU1.AMS and EU2.SOF

New servers in EU1.AMS and EU2.SOF are now available, featuring the latest Supermicro X10 platform and powerful Intel processors.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
server installation Intel Xeon hosting solutions dedicated servers Supermicro X10 budget-friendly hosting

New Site in Sofia

We are expanding our locations with a new server installation in Sofia, Bulgaria, at Telepoint, a TierIII+ data center ensuring high service availability.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
server hosting data center network redundancy ISO certification SSD VDS colocation

New location – EU2.SOF in Sofia BG

We are expanding our services with a new location in Sofia, Bulgaria, ensuring high availability and reliability through top-tier infrastructure.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
colo dedic sof vds datacenter reliability ISO certified Sofia

CVE-2014-3566 "Poodle" — Another Serious Vulnerability in SSL

The CVE-2014-3566 POODLE vulnerability exposes SSL 3.0 to serious exploits, allowing attackers to access sensitive data through SSL downgrade attacks. Immediate action is required to mitigate risks in affected systems.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
SSL vulnerability cybersecurity encryption data security network security

Shellshock — Update Your Bash, Gentlemen

Ensure your bash shell is secure against the Shellshock vulnerability with these easy update commands for various operating systems.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
Shellshock Bash vulnerability system update security patch Linux commands

OpenVPN on VDS in Minutes

Set up OpenVPN on a VDS in just a few minutes with this step-by-step guide. Perfect for beginners and specialists alike.

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
VPN OpenVPN Server Setup CentOS Security Virtual Private Network Network Configuration

We Invite Resellers!

Join our reseller program to expand your business offerings with SSD VDS services and dedicated server rentals. Learn more about our requirements and benefits!

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
reseller program hosting services VDS dedicated servers business expansion

Happy System Administrator Day!

Celebrate System Administrator Day with discounts on virtual servers! Enjoy a 50% discount valid for life. Don't forget to use code SYSADMINDAY!

Dmytro Mehr Lesen
System Administration Promo Code Virtual Servers Tech Community Gadgets