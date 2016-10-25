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Server, Netzwerke, Linux und Dinge, die wir beim Betrieb von Systemen lernen.

Join Us on November 22 for a Webinar on ISPmanager

Join our webinar on November 22, 2017, to explore the advanced features of ISPmanager. Learn how to optimize website administration tasks effectively.

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Global SSD VDS Sale — Promotion for 11.11!

Take advantage of our Global SSD VDS Sale happening from 11.11.2017 to 18.11.2017, offering a 33.33% discount with code NOVEMBER11!

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SSD VDS virtualization discounts hosting promotions performance reliability

Crazy Halloween Discounts — SSD VDS and Server Sale!

Celebrate Halloween with our limited-time sale on SSD VDS and dedicated servers, featuring a massive 50% discount! Don't miss out on these incredible deals!

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KeyHelp — Free Server Control Panel

KeyHelp is a free server control panel that simplifies management tasks for server owners, especially those using Debian-based systems. It offers an easy installation process and user-friendly features.

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server control panels Debian Linux administration open source web hosting

GPU Servers — from EUR169 per month

Explore our new GPU servers equipped with powerful NVIDIA GTX1080 graphics processors, ideal for AI, 3D rendering, and more at affordable prices starting from EUR169 per month.

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GPU Servers NVIDIA GTX1080 Cloud Computing High-Performance Computing Artificial Intelligence 3D Rendering

Basic systemd Commands

Learn essential systemd commands to manage services in modern Linux distributions. This guide covers starting, stopping, and checking service statuses.

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Billing System Update

Update on the billing system scheduled for March 15, 2017.

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Billing system maintenance

Scheduled maintenance for customer portal my.itldc.com on 15-Mar-2017. Expect delays in payments and service activation during this time.

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Critical Vulnerability in PHPMailer

A serious vulnerability has been found in PHPMailer, potentially allowing attackers to execute arbitrary code. Website owners using this library should urgently update to version 5.2.18 or higher.

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PHPMailer vulnerability security web development code execution

Black Friday Begins!

Kick off this Black Friday with incredible discounts of up to 50% on our services, available for a limited time.

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Fedora 25 — the new version of the popular distribution

Fedora 25 has been released, offering significant updates and features appealing to developers and system admins alike, including optimized installation scripts and software updates.

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Fedora Linux distribution open source software dev tools server management programming languages

Discounts 11.11 — Preparing for Black Friday!

Prepare for the shopping rush with our exclusive discounts on virtual and dedicated servers starting November 11! Grab your 25% off with code **11-SALE-11**

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