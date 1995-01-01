System Administration

Launching the VNC Console
This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.Читати далі
This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.Читати далі
Learn how to reboot your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) through the ITLDC management portal.Читати далі
This guide walks you through the steps to reinstall the operating system using VMmanager and DCImanager 6.Читати далі
This guide walks you through the steps to upload and mount an ISO image in VMmanager, enabling you to boot from it effectively.Читати далі
Follow these steps to reset your password on various services. Note that password reset is not possible on Windows.Читати далі
Learn how to check free disk space on a Linux system using the df command.Читати далі
This guide outlines the steps to change a password in both Linux and Windows environments.Читати далі
This guide will walk you through the process of mounting an ISO file using IPMI, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation for your server management.Читати далі
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to extend a basic volume on Windows Server.Читати далі
Explore free web hosting control panels that provide an efficient way to manage your servers and services without the cost of commercial options.Читати далі
This article explains the manual process for migrating services between data centres, as automated migration is not supported.Читати далі
Learn how to use the 'du' command to identify disk space usage on your system.Читати далі
Learn how to safely clear log files without deleting them, ensuring your programs and OS function correctly.Читати далі
This article provides estimated setup times for various services after payment is completed.Читати далі
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to install and run iperf in server mode to measure network performance.Читати далі