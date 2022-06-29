Mounting your ISO image and booting from it

Please keep in mind that we offer turnkey solutions that meet most needs. They will be easier and faster to use.

VMmanager 5

STEP 1: Go to VMmanager. (here is how to do it)

STEP 2: Click on “Upload ISO” button.

Selecting a file type.

Uploading ISO-image from local computer

STEP 1: Select in “File type” - “ISO-image from local computer”.

STEP 2: In “Local ISO-image” choose the file that you need.

STEP 3: Click “Ok” to save changes.

URL to the ISO-image on a remote server

STEP 1: In “File type” select “URL to the ISO-image on a remote server”.

STEP 2: Enter a URL of ISO-image.

STEP 3: Enter a file name.

STEP 4: Click “Ok” to save changes.

Mounting an ISO-image.

STEP 1: Go to “Virtual machines”.

STEP 2: Select a service.

STEP 3: Stop this virtual machine.

STEP 4: Click on “Disks” button.

STEP 5: Click on “ISO” button.

STEP 6: Select the needed file in “Image name”.

STEP 7: Select a virtual device if needed.

STEP 8: Select a boot priority.

STEP 9: Click “Ok” to save changes.

VMmanager 6

Note: VMmanager 6 supports downloading the ISO images only with a URL.

STEP 1: Go to VMmanager. (here is how to do it)

STEP 2: Click on “Menu” button.

STEP 3: Click on “Mount ISO-image”.

STEP 4: Enter a URL of ISO-image.

STEP 5: Click “Download and connect” button.