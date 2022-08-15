How fast my service will be set up after the payment?

VPS

CentOS ~ 3-6 min

~ 3-6 min Ubuntu ~ 13-17 min

~ 13-17 min Debian ~ 8-12 min

~ 8-12 min Windows Server ~ 6-9 min

~ 6-9 min FreeBSD ~ 3-5 min

Dedicated servers

CentOS ~ 9-14 min

~ 9-14 min Ubuntu ~ 15-20 min

~ 15-20 min Debian ~ 10-15 min

~ 10-15 min Windows Server ~ 21-27 min

~ 21-27 min FreeBSD ~ 4-7 min

NOTE: All these time ranges are approximate values. It is OK if your service has been set up slightly quicker or slower than in these time ranges. If you are waiting a lot more than in these examples, you can contact our support team for help.