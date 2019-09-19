EU5.GDN network upgrade: is even faster!

Our data center in Poland has become even faster – just a few days ago we completed the upgrade of the network infrastructure and added additional IP transit capacity.

Our location EU5.GDN in Gdansk is popular among customers from many countries in Eastern Europe, primarily due to excellent connectivity and low response times. VDS and dedicated servers in this location are perfect for tasks requiring minimal delays, such as hosting remote workstations, private and corporate VPN servers, and websites targeting Eastern European audiences.

We provide high-speed VDS SSD with unlimited traffic, colocation services, and, of course, wonderful dedicated servers based on the latest Xeon E processors, equipped with datacenter-grade SSDs and reliable ECC memory.

Get connected! Remember to choose EU5.GDN as your data center when ordering servers for your new project! Check the response time, speed, and view the track for any of our locations on ITLDC Looking Glass.