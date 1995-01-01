System Administration

Launching the VNC Console This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service. Leia Mais

How to reboot a VDS Learn how to reboot your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) through the ITLDC management portal. Leia Mais

How to reinstall OS? This guide walks you through the steps to reinstall the operating system using VMmanager and DCImanager 6. Leia Mais

Mounting your ISO image and booting from it This guide walks you through the steps to upload and mount an ISO image in VMmanager, enabling you to boot from it effectively. Leia Mais

Password reset Follow these steps to reset your password on various services. Note that password reset is not possible on Windows. Leia Mais

How to check free space in Linux Learn how to check free disk space on a Linux system using the df command. Leia Mais

How to change a password inside an OS This guide outlines the steps to change a password in both Linux and Windows environments. Leia Mais

How to mount ISO using IPMI. This guide will walk you through the process of mounting an ISO file using IPMI, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation for your server management. Leia Mais

Extend a basic volume on Windows Server. This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to extend a basic volume on Windows Server. Leia Mais

Best Free control panels Explore free web hosting control panels that provide an efficient way to manage your servers and services without the cost of commercial options. Leia Mais

How to migrate your service to another data centre This article explains the manual process for migrating services between data centres, as automated migration is not supported. Leia Mais

How to clear log files Learn how to safely clear log files without deleting them, ensuring your programs and OS function correctly. Leia Mais