Base de Conhecimento
Launching the VNC Console
This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.
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vnc vmmanager remote access console system administration
Launching the VNC Console
STEP 1: Select a service and go to VMmanager.
STEP 2: Find ••• on the right side of the interface.
STEP 3: Click on it to see the drop down menu.
STEP 4: Find VNC and click it.
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