Vesta – Free and Powerful Server Control Panel

It’s not a secret that many users of VDS and dedicated servers prefer to perform administrative tasks using a control panel. While products like ISPManager, DirectAdmin, and CPanel are popular, they are commercial, paid software. Today, we introduce an excellent free alternative – Vesta Control Panel.

One of the first mentions of Vesta CP was found on Habrahabr.ru. Vesta CP is a convenient, full-featured product that can be utilized for personal projects or web hosting services.

Key Features

Vesta CP has all the necessary tools for easy and rapid operations without needing to manually edit configuration files. Right after installation, the following components are fully supported:

Apache + Nginx as a web server

as a web server DNS server for domain management

for domain management Mail server with DKIM, spam filters, and antivirus settings

with DKIM, spam filters, and antivirus settings Stable PHP versions

versions MySQL 5.5 database management system

database management system Built-in backup functions

Task Scheduler (cron) for automated tasks

for automated tasks Server load monitoring

Fast, multi-language interface

Installation Process

The installation of Vesta CP is straightforward and can be handled even by beginners. You must choose an operating system, as Vesta CP works well on CentOS, Ubuntu, and Debian. For guidance, refer to our article on choosing an OS.

After booking an SSD VDS or dedicated server and receiving your access credentials (IP-address and root password), connect via SSH (Windows users typically use PuTTY) and execute the following commands:

curl -O http://vestacp.com/pub/vst-install.sh bash vst-install.sh

Vesta will self-install the necessary software. Once installed, you’ll see:

Congratulations, you have just successfully installed the Vesta Control Panel.

You can login to Vesta with the following credentials:

username: admin

password: XXXXXXXX

https://1.2.3.4:8083

User Interface

Upon accessing the specified URL, the panel interface will appear. To change the language, navigate to account properties and select your preferred interface language.

Support and Community

Users typically find the panel intuitive, as everything is clearly laid out. The official Vesta CP documentation offers extensive guidance, and a forum is available for discussions and support from developers and fellow users.

We recommend Vesta CP to our users – it’s stable, straightforward, and easy to use. If you need assistance during the installation, our support team is ready to help you install the panel on your server.

In conclusion, check out this small screencast from the developer to see the installation process and capabilities of Vesta CP.