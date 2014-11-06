New location – EU2.SOF in Sofia BG

We are expanding our geography of services – a new location is now up and running in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. Our servers are located in the DC Telepoint, one of the largest data centers in the region.

Telepoint is certified according to ISO 9001:2008 (quality control) and ISO 27001 (safety), and is a Tier III+ datacenter. Key components of the DC are built to an N+1 scheme, guaranteeing service availability at levels of 99.997% to 99.99999%.

Within our infrastructure, we utilize the redundancy of critical components. For example, the ITLDC backbone is based on two Juniper Networks routers operating in a 1+1 mode. This ensures uninterrupted service even during maintenance.

For access, we employ Juniper Networks EX-series top-of-the-rack switches, delivering ultimate performance, functionality, and reliability.

Our new location already offers dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and colocation. We can also provide IP transit from any operator in the region, with more than 25 global and 90 regional carriers available.

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