How to “Stretch” the File System of a VDS After Changing the Tariff Plan Without Data Loss?

You have changed your SSD VDS tariff plan, but the size of the file system has remained the same? Let’s solve this issue by modifying the partition table and increasing the available disk space — while preserving all data and settings.

Understanding the Issue

Our SSD VDS utilizes KVM full virtualization technology. This means that the VDS represents a full-fledged server with its own BIOS, video adapter, keyboard, and, of course, a “hard disk”. When the disk size increases, the parameters change, and additional storage becomes available. However, the partition parameters remain the same unless modified.

Caution

Attention: Despite the simplicity of the operation, one should proceed carefully. Incorrect values can lead to operating system errors or data corruption. Always back up your data before making changes, and save key parameters of the partition table separately.

Steps for Debian/Ubuntu Systems

Start fdisk and print the current partition table: root@debian8:~# fdisk /dev/vda Delete partitions 5 and 2 sequentially: Command (m for help ): d Partition number (1,2,5, default 5 ): 5 Partition 5 has been deleted. Command (m for help ): d Partition number (1,2, default 2 ): 2 Partition 2 has been deleted. Create a new extended partition and a new Linux partition: Command (m for help ): n Partition type e extended Select (default p ): e Print the new partition table and write the changes: Command (m for help ): print Command (m for help ): write Reboot the operating system: root@debian8:~# reboot Resize the ext4 file system: root@debian8:~# resize2fs /dev/vda5

Steps for CentOS 7 Systems

Start fdisk and print the current partition table: [root@centos7 ~ ]# fdisk /dev/vda Delete partition 2 and recreate it: Command (m for help ): d Partition number (1,2, default 2 ): 2 Command (m for help ): n Write the changes and reboot: Command (m for help ): w root@centos7:~# reboot Resize the xfs file system: [root@centos7 ~ ]# xfs_growfs /

Final Notes

In some cases, you may be prompted to remove an existing file system label; if so, do not remove it. Always answer ‘no’ to such prompts.

If you have questions about resizing partitions after changing the tariff plan, please contact support for assistance.

Happy working!