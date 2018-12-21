Holiday’s sale – 50% off for all SSD VDS!

Holiday Sale – 50% Off for All SSD VDS!

We all love Christmas and New Year’s holidays and gifts, of course! Traditionally, we begin a New Year’s sale of our most popular services – high-speed SSD VDS built on KVM technology with unlimited traffic, powerful Xeon processors, and professional support!

Virtual servers, a.k.a. VDS, are the most versatile and affordable solution for most applications: hosting sites and databases, own VPN server, network file storage, virtual remote desktop, development and testing environment, and more. We provide SSD VDS for our users based on KVM/QEMU technology with storage on high-speed redundant SSD storage and dedicated allocation of key resources.

SSD VDS are suitable for both novice and advanced users. You can use convenient control panels or choose a server with pre-installed software products. Access the console using SSL-tunneled VNC, load your ISO, change virtualization preferences, etc.

The Holiday Gift!

The Christmas sale officially started and it will last until January 10, 2019. As part of the promotion, we guarantee a 50% discount for the first ordered period for any SSD VDS configuration in any of our 8 global locations. To get the special price, enter the holiday secret code “2019” when ordering – the discount will be applied automatically!

Promotional Conditions:

Orders are available from 00:00 UTC on December 21, 2018, to 23:59 UTC on January 10, 2019.

Special terms apply only to new orders.

Discounts cannot be combined.

Promotion activates for the first ordered period. Select from one, three, six, or twelve months.

Coupon activations are limited – hurry!

Promotional services cannot replace existing services.

All sales are final. Replacement or cancellation of a service is not possible. Choose a location carefully, and check necessary parameters using ITLDC Looking Glass.

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