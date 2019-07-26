Happy Sysadmin Day – with special promotion from ITLDC!

Happy Sysadmin Day – Special Promotion from ITLDC!

Congratulations to all system administrators and DevOps on their professional holiday! Today, on the last Friday in July, we celebrate the International System Administrator Appreciation Day!

What’s a holiday without gifts? As usual, we announce a special holiday sale: during the next 7 days, all our VDS and popular configurations of dedicated servers are available with a 50% discount!

How to Get Your Holiday Discount

It’s very simple! When placing an order for SSD VDS in any location, enter coupon code SYSADMINDAY2019 to activate special prices. The same coupon can be used to order dedicated servers based on Intel Xeon E3 processors with 32GB of memory and SSD or HDD drives – the promotional cost of such servers is only €44.95!

For further savings, consider ordering the service for a longer period (3, 6, or 12 months) – it will be even more profitable.

Detailed terms of the promotion are available on our website.

Hurry, the number of promotional services is limited. Happy holiday, sysadmins!