New ITLDC Datacenter – EU5.GDN, Poland!

We have launched our new EU5.GDN datacenter in Gdansk, Poland, offering SSD VDS, dedicated servers, and colocation services. Experience high-speed access and affordable solutions tailored for your needs.

Search and launch of this location took two years as we aimed to find reliable partners and evaluate market needs. With rising interest in Poland as an economic hub and a key player in telecommunications, our EU5.GDN datacenter promises optimal routing and minimal latency for users across neighboring regions.

Services Offered

SSD VDS : Ranging from 1GB to 32GB, powered by KVM technology and the latest Intel Xeon processors, activated in minutes.

: Ranging from 1GB to 32GB, powered by KVM technology and the latest Intel Xeon processors, activated in minutes. Dedicated Servers : Featuring Intel Xeon E3 processors, fast DDR4 ECC memory, and high-speed SSDs, available instantly.

: Featuring Intel Xeon E3 processors, fast DDR4 ECC memory, and high-speed SSDs, available instantly. Colocation: Host your own equipment in our secure server racks with unlimited Internet access.

Special Promotion

Enjoy discounts on new SSD VDS orders! Select a plan that suits your needs and enter the coupon code POLAND for a 50% discount available until June 15, 2019. Limited availability of promotional services, so act fast!

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