EU3.RIX: New cheap SSD VDS in Latvia!

We are pleased to announce our new datacenter, EU3.RIX in Riga, Latvia! ITDC’s SSD VDS is ready for order – any virtual server plans come with instant activation, VNC console, virtual media support, and, of course, unlimited traffic. VDS plans start from EUR3,50/month for VDS with 512MB RAM, 15GB professional SSD storage, and IPv4+IPv6 support.

EU3.RIX servers and networking gear are located in a DEAC datacenter with TIER IV design. The network infrastructure is built around Juniper Networks equipment, and our cloud server farm uses Supermicro hardware with Intel Xeon CPUs. EU3.RIX is the fifth ITLDC datacenter and the first with new generation, upgraded networking and server hardware. Later, we will announce new dedicated servers with SSD storage plans, available in EU3.RIX.

EU3.RIX is the best choice for projects that require excellent connectivity with Eastern and Western Europe. The geographical location of Riga, IP transit marked and connectivity with the largest Internet exchange points ensures the highest quality of IP connectivity.

Get connected!

Special offer for new EU3.RIX VDS with 25% discount

Order your new SSD VDS and don’t forget to enter coupon code WELCOMETORIGA. Your lifetime discount will be applied automatically! Please note that the coupon code will expire on 2016-03-07—order your server now!